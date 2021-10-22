Captrust Financial Advisors Has $22.70 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 151,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 77,757 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,142,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

