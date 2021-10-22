Captrust Financial Advisors Has $29.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,483 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.15% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $29,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,545,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 99,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.