Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $30,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 868,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21. The firm has a market cap of $263.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $97.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

