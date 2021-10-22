Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 591,293 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.36% of MDU Resources Group worth $23,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,474,000 after buying an additional 2,727,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after buying an additional 872,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,332,000 after buying an additional 576,903 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 109.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 872,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 455,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

