Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $24.44 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 905,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000.

DFAC stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30.

