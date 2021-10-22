Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 176,684 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 263,707.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $30,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $186.88 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.09.

