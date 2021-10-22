Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 237,090 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 144.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $29,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $22,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $9,595,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 317,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,254 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27.

