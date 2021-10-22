Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 6,571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $28,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after buying an additional 1,753,414 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.