Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $32,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.76 and a 52 week high of $165.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.94 and a 200 day moving average of $159.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.