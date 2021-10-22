Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 10,048 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

