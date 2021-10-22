Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 383,971 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,971 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

