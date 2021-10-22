Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 7,198 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $30,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Target by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 336,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $81,396,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.52.

Target stock opened at $254.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.83. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.