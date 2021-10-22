Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,704 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.78% of Werner Enterprises worth $23,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

