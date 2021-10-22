Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of Cardlytics worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.61 per share, with a total value of $78,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total value of $352,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,895,601.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and have sold 19,750 shares worth $1,820,895. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $85.17 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.06.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

