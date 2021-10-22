Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $219.12 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $219.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carlisle Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

