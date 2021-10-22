Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Trading 3.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $255.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carlisle Companies traded as high as $229.19 and last traded at $227.10. 3,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 299,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.12.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.86.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.