Carnival Co. &’s (CUK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CUK stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,740. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,704,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

