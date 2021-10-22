Carry (CRE) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Carry has a total market capitalization of $102.67 million and $16.81 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00088853 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021241 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003089 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,564,011 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

