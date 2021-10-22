Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 100,266 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,266 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 687,789 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

KMI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.42. 258,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,342,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

