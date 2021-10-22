Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 1,855 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 256.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.31. 3,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,783. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $109.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $99.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

