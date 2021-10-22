Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,248 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.28. 20,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $114.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

