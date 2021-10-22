Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 183,350 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $131.70. The company had a trading volume of 171,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

