Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,291 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $208.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.07. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $209.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

