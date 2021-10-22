Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,248 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $509.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

