Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,349 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises approximately 1.2% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of HAS traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.82. 26,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,766. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

