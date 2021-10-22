Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,205,000 after buying an additional 4,110,659 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,946,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after buying an additional 385,349 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315,205 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after purchasing an additional 229,635 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,233. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $62.77.

