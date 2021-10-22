Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 108,802 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Shares of FB traded down $19.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.69. 1,173,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,171,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average is $339.99. The stock has a market cap of $909.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,450,933 shares of company stock worth $878,870,275 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

