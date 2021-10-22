Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 101,477 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,477 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.37. 72,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $91.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average is $85.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

