Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 149,930 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,930 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 536,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,559,691. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.