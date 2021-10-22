Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 178,803 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,358 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 178,803 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.2% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 42.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,430,844 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.41. 741,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,827,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.68. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $311.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

