Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 188,751 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 188,751 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 159,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

