Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 20,932 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.31. 27,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,014. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

