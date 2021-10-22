Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 72,424 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,424 shares during the period. Lincoln National accounts for about 1.6% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LNC traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $76.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

