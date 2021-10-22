Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CADNF shares. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Cascades has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

