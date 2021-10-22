Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%.

CWST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $82.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,701,000 after buying an additional 113,930 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 711.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

