Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Shares Down 3.7%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) fell 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates through the following segments: France Retail; Latam Retail; and E-Commerce. The France Retail segment focuses on the operation of Casino, Monoprix, Franprix-Leader Price and Vindémia sub-group banners. The Latam Retail segment comprises the Éxito, GPA, Disco Uruguay and Libertad food banners.

