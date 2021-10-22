Castweet Market Cap Reaches $123,676.52 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Castweet has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $123,676.52 and approximately $284.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.87 or 0.00449836 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00088466 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.