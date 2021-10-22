CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Stock Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,950,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265,349 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.08% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $46,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 60,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 206,625 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 646,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTT opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.77 million, a PE ratio of -69.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

