Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $202.14 on Friday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

