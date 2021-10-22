Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $57,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after buying an additional 587,358 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after buying an additional 253,749 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.