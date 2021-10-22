Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.49. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 9,653 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$38.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.32 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

