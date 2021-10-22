CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.