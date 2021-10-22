Ccore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $78.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $36,586.80 and approximately $78.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00210654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

