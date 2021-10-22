Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.55

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €5.55 ($6.53) and traded as high as €5.90 ($6.94). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.90 ($6.94), with a volume of 1,196 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CEC1 shares. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.95 ($5.82).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €5.91 and its 200-day moving average is €5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

