CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Tops $24.45 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $24.45 million and $3.85 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 128.4% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00104232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00196264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010388 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

