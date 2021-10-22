Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Announces $0.68 Dividend

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Celanese has raised its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Celanese has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Celanese to earn $13.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $165.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

