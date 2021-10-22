Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.06.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $165.77 on Friday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 21,706.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

