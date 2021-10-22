Cellect Biotechnology Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, October 26th (NASDAQ:APOP)

Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are going to split on Tuesday, October 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 26th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of APOP opened at $14.44 on Friday. Cellect Biotechnology has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $35.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

