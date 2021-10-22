Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Shares Up 4.9%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.49 and last traded at $63.49. 63,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,908% from the average session volume of 3,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.61.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

