Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.07 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $105.62 million and $2.07 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00209527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00103328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 104,852,319 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

